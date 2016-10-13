CDC: The time is now to get your flu shots

Because the human body takes a few weeks after a vaccination to adjust its immune response, earlier is better with this important shot. In those few weeks, the underprotected body could suffer from the flu.

Dr. David Kirschke, the health department medical director, said about 24,000 people die from the flu each year. While children — whose bodies aren’t as resilient as healthy adults — and elders — who have higher rates of disease and medical conditions — are the most vulnerable to the effects of the flu, Kirschke said many extremely health people die from it every year just the same.

That’s why it’s so important that everyone get their proper shots in a timely manner, so a herd immunity can be reached. Herd immunity is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as, “a situation in which a sufficient proportion of a population is immune to an infectious disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness) to make its spread from person to person unlikely.”

Part of the problem with the flu every year is that strains of it are always changing, making it difficult for public health experts to produce the most effective vaccine.

Kirschke calls it a “moving target,” with some years producing better results than others, which is why the most updated shot is required every year.

“We'd love to have a vaccine where you could do it only once, but currently we don’t have that,” he said.

But the CDC doesn’t stop trying to study influenza and come up with the best vaccine possible each year. Along with helping to prevent getting the flu — which has symptoms of chills, dehydration, fatigue, fever, flushing, loss of appetite, body ache, or sweating, congestion, runny nose, sneezing, nausea, chest discomfort, head congestion, headache, nausea, shortness of breath, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes — it’s also cost-effective: preventative measures are much less expensive than doctor’s visits, missed work or school days.

Different than past years, the CDC is not recommending the nasal spray vaccine. Data has shown it to be less effective as experts would have liked. Kirschke said it was a more approachable vaccine for children than the traditional shot.

What this year’s flu season will look like is unpredictable, Kirschke said, but he knows of five counties in Tennessee that have already had cases reported, with many more expected over the coming months. Depending on the severity of this year’s strain, flu activity has the potential to carry into May.

Along with getting the shot, it’s recommended that preventative measures be taken.

Avoiding sick people and washing hands help in fighting against spread of the flu, but this is best in combination with vaccination. Many health insurance companies cover the flu shot with no cost.

But cost or no cost, Kirschke was adamant about his recommendation for this year’s flu season: “All people six months and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.