Tennessee DHS honors ETSU’s Center for Community Outreach

The award was given in recognition of ETSU’s long-standing relationship with DHS through contracts to operate programs such as Families First and Family Focus Counseling in 24 counties in East Tennessee, as well as the recently inaugurated “2 Gen” program, the Northeast Tennessee Nurse-Family Partnership Demonstration Project.

Leger noted, “ETSU has had contracts with the state DHS for over 20 years and has been quite successful in implementing programs that assist low-income families in their efforts to attain additional education, better jobs and a higher standard of living.”

Beck added that “the Nurse-Family Partnership project is particularly exciting because it truly represents an effort to alleviate poverty across two generations by assisting low-income women with their first pregnancy, with motherhood and all the challenges that go along with raising a child.”

The Center for Community Outreach and Applied Research is undertaking this $3.3 million, three-year project in conjunction with the ETSU College of Nursing and will operate in the eight counties of Northeast Tennessee, including Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

Beck will be the administrator of the program and Dr. Patricia Vanhook, associate dean for Practice and Community Partnerships in the College of Nursing, will be the program director.

For more information, contact Beck at 423-439-6067 or r30scott@etsu.edu.