Researchers to study microorganisms living in Sinking Creek

Dr. Phil Scheuerman, a professor in the ETSU College of Public Health’s Department of Environmental Health, is working with Dr. Karl Joplin, in the Department of Biological Sciences in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences, to conduct the analysis of Sinking Creek, a body of water known to be contaminated with fecal pathogens.

Through the $10,000 Research Development Committee grant from the university, Scheuerman and Joplin will use a cutting-edge technique known as next generation sequencing to evaluate whether there are specific ways to identify the presence and source of fecal pollution in freshwater streams.

“Understanding changes in water chemistry and biology that occur when pathogens are introduced into the stream will help identify methods to find sources of contamination,” Scheuerman explained. “Understanding the sources of contamination will help us clean up the contaminated streams.”

The project aims to provide pilot data that will result in publications and be used in developing future funding proposals.

“This will help establish research in this cutting-edge field of study,” Scheuerman said. “It will offer an improved understanding of microbial communities and pollution dynamics, and impacts from land use in freshwater streams.”

The goal, he noted, is to create an improved model for identifying pollution sources affecting freshwater streams in order to develop strategies to remediate pollution.