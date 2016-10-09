Missing Senior Network offered in area

Unfortunately, wandering happens all too often. In fact, nearly half of families caring for an aging adult with Alzheimer’s have experienced a loved one wandering, according to a recent survey by Home Instead Inc.

To help keep seniors living with dementia safe, Home Instead Senior Care has launched a free tool, the Missing Senior Network, www.missingseniornetwork.com, now available in the Johnson City, Greeneville, Elizabethton and Erwin areas.

Similar to other alert systems, family caregivers can notify a network about a missing senior with Alzheimer’s.

What makes this system unique? Families can create a free account and input their network of friends and neighbors before a wandering event occurs. Then, if a senior wanders, families can quickly activate their personal network, sending out an alert via text or email.

The alert system is part of Prevent Wandering (www.preventwandering.com) – a free community-education program with tips and resources for families to gain insight into what triggers these events and steps they can take to keep loved ones safe, developed in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association.