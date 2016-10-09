Lakebridge’s Hamilton named district Caregiver of the Year

Hamilton has worked at the facility for four years.

THCA’s membership is divided into six districts — Memphis, Jackson, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and East Tennessee. THCA’s East Tennessee District is made up of 23 facilities in eight counties. Hamilton’s name, along with the other five district winners, will be placed in the running for the statewide honor of Caregiver of the Year. The honoree will be recognized at a special ceremony on Nursing Home Caregiver Appreciation Day Nov. 18.

“The Caregiver of the Year program provides THCA member facilities with the opportunity to reward those who have made it their missions to care for those who cannot care for themselves,” said Jesse Samples, THCA’s executive director. “We are very proud of our district winners.”

THCA is a nonprofit organization whose members include long-term care facilities located throughout the state.

For more information about nursing homes, visit www.thca.org, follow the association on Twitter @thcatncal, and “like” Tennessee Health Care Association/Tennessee Center for Assisted Living on Facebook.