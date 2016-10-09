Franklin Woods receives commission's Seal of Approval

Franklin Woods underwent a rigorous on-site review and was evaluated on its compliance with national disease-specific care standards, as well as minimally invasive colorectal surgery-specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures also were assessed.

“In my 20-plus years of participating in exit conferences with The Joint Commission, this one will forever stand out,” stated Lindy White, chief executive officer and vice president of Franklin Woods. “We received zero deficiencies, and our program met all of the requirements of the disease-specific standards. The certification, our colorectal program, and multidisciplinary team provide us with the framework to create a culture of excellence for our community.”

Colorectal disease can be a chronic, life-altering illness, and surgery can bring people back to a state of well-being. Last October, a group of surgeons and team members came together to develop a colorectal program with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Recognizing the importance of patient involvement in the care process, the team developed a clinical pathway that puts the patient at the forefront of their surgical journey.

"We saw an opportunity to improve our patients’ experience with their colorectal surgery, and we took it,” said Dr. James Sheffey, a colorectal surgeon at Franklin Woods. “By involving the patient early in their care planning, we have seen outstanding results."

Through evidence-based practice, the program has proven to:

Improve pain control while decreasing the amount of narcotics administered in surgery and recovery;

Prepare patients and caregivers through education that begins prior to surgery;

Reduce length of stay in the facility; and

Return to normal life activities sooner.

It’s important that patients are fully aware of the impact colorectal surgery will have on their lives, both immediately after surgery and long term. The team at Franklin Woods is focused on making sure patients are well prepared and that they have a recovery plan prior to surgery.

“Our colorectal program and the designation as a center of excellence is a huge milestone that has changed how we look at our patients and healing,” said Dr. Trey Robertson, a general surgeon at Franklin Woods. “Through this certification, Franklin Woods has the opportunity to not only improve our patient care approach, but also to continue to build upon this program’s foundation.”

The Joint Commission’s Disease-Specific Care Certification evaluates clinical programs across the continuum of care and addresses three core areas:

• Compliance with consensus-based national standards;

• Effective use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines to manage and optimize care; and

• An organized approach to performance measurement and improvement activities.

"It was a privilege to be part of the team that worked on this project,” said Dr. Connie Pennington, a colorectal surgeon at Franklin Woods. “I feel the patient care at Franklin Woods is outstanding and that the certification process will lead to even further developments to benefit our community."

“We are fortunate to have state-of-the-art equipment and an exceptional team of providers with a track record of excellent outcomes in the surgical treatment of the colon,” said Dr. Kenneth Cutshall, a general surgeon at Franklin Woods.

“Franklin Woods Community Hospital has thoroughly demonstrated a high level of care for patients with minimally invasive colorectal surgery,” said Wendi J. Roberts, a registered nurse and executive director of certification programs for The Joint Commission. “We commend Franklin Woods for becoming a leader in minimally invasive colorectal surgery care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for minimally invasive colorectal surgery patients in its community.”