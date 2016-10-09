ETSU to offer pharmacy technician course

The class, limited to 30 students, will train participants to assist pharmacists in handling medications and serving patients. Those who pass the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board examination become nationally certified.

The course instructor is John Franklin Greer, recently retired from the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Greer, an ETSU alumnus, has a military background and 38 years of experience as a pharmacy technician.

The class fee is $400. There are 16 class meetings, which will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in Rogers-Stout Hall.

To enroll, call 800-222-3878 or visit http://etsuaw.etsu.edu and click on “Health Care.”