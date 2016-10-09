Dr. Ken Smith named 2016 Hope Award Honoree

The Hope Award symbolizes excellence in accomplishing the mission of the foundation and is offered to an individual who has selflessly provided his or her time to help fulfill the group’s goal of helping others get back to life.

Smith received his medical degree from Emory University in Atlanta and completed his residency at Emory in 1989. At that time, he joined Drs. James Nichols and Antonio Valdes- Rodriguez at Kingsport Neurological Associates. He is board certified in neurological surgery and is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Special interests include frameless stereotactic surgery, cerebrovascular disease, head injury, and treatment of chronic pain disorders. Smith is a native of Birmingham, Alabama. He practices at Blue Ridge Neuroscience Center P.C. in Kingsport and is a participating provider for The Spine Health Foundation Inc.

Learn more about Smith by visiting www.brncpc.com.

For more information about the foundation, contact Carol Conduff, founder and executive director at 423-467-2087 or visit www.spinehealthfoundation.org.