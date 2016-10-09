Bays recognized for service to long-term care association

Bays has worked in long-term care for 26 years. She is a member of THCA’s board of directors and has served on a variety of committees. A graduate of the association’s Future Leaders program, she is a longtime supporter of TENNEPAC, THCA’s political action committee, and the Tennessee Health Care Education Foundation, which provides scholarships to nursing home employees.

Bays accepted the award Aug. 30 at a special luncheon during THCA’s Convention & Trade Show in Knoxville, where individuals, groups and facilities were celebrated for their outstanding accomplishments in long-term care. Awards are presented annually in a variety of categories.

“Our awards celebrate the caregivers and the volunteers who stand out in our profession,” THCA Executive Director Jesse Samples said. “It’s truly an honor to recognize their achievements and shine a light on the many wonderful things happening in long-term care.”

THCA is a nonprofit organization whose members include long-term care facilities located throughout the state.

For more information about nursing homes, visit www.thca.org.