Audit shows up-to-date immunization numbers for grades 9-12

As of mid-September, only about three-quarters of those 10th graders had proof of their up-to-date Tdap — Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis — and varicella, or chickenpox, shots.

Those numbers came to light after a recent audit within the Johnson City Schools system under Lee Patterson, director of human resources.

Pressured by two concerned parents within the system — Catherine O’Leary and Kim Barrett — the numbers show there’s a sizable big difference between grades when it comes to students having their vaccination records in order.

According to Patterson’s audit numbers, the freshman are at the head of the class, with 568 of its 603 students’ records showing full immunization — 94.196 percent — with 35 students not fully immunized.

At the other end of the grading scale, the sophomore class had 141 students whose records were not complete. With 427 of 568 fully immunized, that’s a percentage of 75.175 percent.

In between are the junior class, with a rate of 84.534 percent of its 569 students full immunized and 88 students lacking immunization proof, and the senior class’ rate of 87.838 percent of students fully immunized, with 455 of the 518 students showing proper immunization records.

Patterson told O’Leary in an email that these numbers can change quickly, due to the nature of the school, where new students are frequently coming and going.

“The student numbers reported above represent the students in that grade on the day we ran the numbers,” Patterson said. “Our student population is very fluid, therefore the numbers of students can vary from day to day.”

Debra Bentley, supervisor of instruction and communication, said the numbers can only go up from where they are now.

Often, Bentley said, in talking with parents of students in the schools, administrators have learned there’s a miscommunication about how proof of the immunization gets to the school, which keeps a file on each student.

“They touched every folder of every student at Science Hill,” Bentley said.

About 2,200 records were reviewed during the audit, and they will all be moved into an electronic filing system, which will make it easier to find the numbers on demand.

Now the system will focus on parents of students who aren’t fully immunized.

Bentley said since the 2015-16 school year, parents who fall into the category of not having fulfilled the proper paperwork will have been contacted from 10 different contact points from the school system.

After fall break, phone calls will commence. If by the end of the year students don’t have the documentation, superintendent Richard Bales has made it clear that students will not be allowed to come to school.

Bentley emphasized that the students — transfer students and all — have had their immunizations to get into school, but some are lacking the most up-to-date documentation for shots.

“The main thing is, all these students have immunizations to be in school,” she said. “What is missing is the most up-to-date immunizations.”

The numbers are changing, according to the supervisor of instruction and communication.

“Documentation is coming in every week,” she said. “It must be reviewed and deemed OK with our school nurses. Those numbers go up every day.”

Bentley said the electronic file will be an important component for health records in the school district.

Dr. David Kirschke, the regional health officer, gave reasons why things might be looking up for the system.

“What I can tell you is what we found during our audit of 7th grade immunization records for Johnson City schools last school year, which we were invited to do by the school system,” Kirschke said.

“We found 100 percent compliance for varicella vaccination and 99.6 percent compliance for Tdap, which is excellent. The health department has been working with Johnson City schools to improve compliance by doing this audit and, for instance, by offering special back-to-school vaccination clinics to help parents get their children vaccinated.”

