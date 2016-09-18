Wellmont, Holston Valley earn exceptional recognition

CareChex®, an information service of Quantros Inc., recently unveiled its rankings for 2017, and chief among them was the selection of Holston Valley Medical Center as No. 1 in the country in the medical excellence category for interventional carotid care. Holston Valley also received this honor for 2016 and was chosen by CareChex in 2012 as the nation’s best in medical excellence for carotid artery stenting.

The interventional carotid care program is part of the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute, which has developed a worldwide reputation for excellence.

“We’re extremely proud of the staff at Holston Valley and our medical team at the heart institute for achieving such a lofty position again,” said Jerry Blackwell, M.D., the practice’s president. “They repeatedly demonstrate a relentless commitment to leading-edge care that has positioned our patients for successful outcomes. This ranking is appropriate recognition of the world-class care delivered expertly at the hospital.”

“The Wellmont CVA Heart Institute and Holston Valley have played an important role in the advancement of interventional carotid care through our leading role in clinical trials and the sharing of best practices at national and international meetings,” said Chris Metzger, M.D., the program’s medical director. “We appreciate this third-party validation, as it reflects our whole team’s desire to provide a level of care here that many would expect to be available only from large academic centers.”

Holston Valley also attained impressive ratings from CareChex for medical excellence in other services for 2017. The hospital is among the top 100 in the country for neurological care and the top 10 percent in the nation for orthopedic surgery and women’s health. It is No. 1 in the Tri-Cities area market for neurological care, women’s health, interventional carotid care and cancer care.

Bristol Regional Medical Center received several exceptional ratings in medical excellence spread across multiple disciplines. The hospital was named among the top 100 in the nation and No. 1 in the state for trauma care, and it was selected among the top 10 percent in the United States for heart attack treatment, stroke care and joint replacement. Bristol Regional was named No. 1 in the market for joint replacement, trauma care and major neurosurgery.

In addition, Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, which has earned several honors from third-party entities in the last year, was recognized among the top 10 percent in Tennessee for medical excellence in pulmonary care. It was also named, along with Hancock County Hospital, among the top 10 percent in the nation for patient satisfaction in overall hospital care, overall medical care and overall surgical care.

Greg Neal, president of Bristol Regional, was pleased with the many excellent scores his hospital received. The trauma care ranking is particularly important, as Bristol Regional is home to a Level II trauma center and serves as the primary source of hospital care for major events at Bristol Motor Speedway, including the Pilot Flying J Battle at Bristol football game. The result for stroke care also comes after this spring’s recertification of the hospital as an Advanced Primary Stroke Center.

“When people in the community and visitors need prompt medical attention for major emergencies or planned procedures, we are here to serve them with high-quality care,” Neal said. “We have dedicated professionals who are well prepared to improve our patients’ lives from the moment they arrive, and the CareChex ratings should provide further comfort in the community that we are focused on delivering superior care with compassion.”

Tim Attebery, Holston Valley’s president, said the strong results for the hospital point to the wisdom of investments being made to the facility and the caliber of the staff. Holston Valley added the Trilogy linear accelerator to its cancer-fighting regimen in 2013 and is creating a Center for Women and Infants at the hospital by consolidating services for those individuals on one floor.

“Our highly skilled physicians and other medical professionals constantly look for ways to enhance the outstanding care they deliver every day,” Attebery said. “Recognition from a respected organization such as CareChex demonstrates we have attained a significant level of quality, but we will remain focused on elevating the caliber of care even higher. It will reinforce to patients that some of the finest care anywhere is available close to home.”

This is the fifth straight year Hawkins County Memorial has landed in the top 10 percent for patient satisfaction, and this year, Hancock County joined the list. Rebecca Beck, president of both hospitals, said the honor is an outgrowth of everyone in the hospitals focusing on creating an optimal environment for patients.

“We have highlighted the importance of providing the best experience possible for our patients and their families, and our physicians and co-workers have taken that to heart,” Beck said. “We have close ties to the communities we serve, and they rely on us to put our patients on the path to health and wellness. It’s a responsibility we embrace.”

Bart Hove, Wellmont’s president and CEO, said the latest CareChex rankings are further evidence of the organization’s leadership in the delivery of quality care.

“We greatly appreciate the trust people in our region place in our physicians and other caregivers and thank them for choosing us,” Hove said. “They are in experienced hands when they choose our hospitals because our medical providers have considerable knowledge and training designed to strengthen patients’ lives. The honors we have received reflect the commitment of our caregivers to provide the best possible outcome for those we are privileged to serve.”