Holston Medical Group welcomes Danielle Street, DO

Dr. Street received her bachelor of science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She received her doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine, Harrogate, Tennessee, and completed her residency at University of Kentucky-Kentucky Children's Hospital in Lexington. Dr. Street is also a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Dr. Street's professional interests include newborn care, breastfeeding, adolescent medicine, and asthma. A Kingsport native, Dr. Street is a graduate of Sullivan South High School and is happy to be back in her hometown.

With a pediatric and adolescent medicine focus that includes children from birth through 21 years of age, the goal at HMG Pediatrics is to provide the best pediatric care within our region. This care includes well-child checks, chronic medical care and acute care in both the outpatient and inpatient settings, and specialized care.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Danielle Street, call HMG Pediatrics at Medical Plaza at 423-230-2430.