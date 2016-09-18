HMG welcomes Chad Lawrence, DPM

Dr. Lawrence received his bachelor of science degree from the Northwestern State University, Natchitoches, LA. He received his doctorate of podiatric medicine from Des Moines University College of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Des Moines, IA, and completed his residency at James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN. Dr. Lawrence is also a member of the American Podiatric Medicine Association.

At HMG Orthopedics & Podiatry, you'll find that our highly skilled, fellowship-trained doctors are orthopedic innovators with a passion to serve their patients. We provide treatment for hip, shoulder, knee, hand, wrist, elbow, feet and ankle conditions in addition to non-operative sports medicine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Chad Lawrence, call HMG Orthopedics and Podiatry at 423-578-1570.