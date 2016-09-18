Frontier Health welcomes family psychiatric nurse practitioner

“We’re pleased that Becca has joined the Frontier Health team, working with us at Watauga Behavioral Health Services in Johnson City. She is very experienced in working with the needs of the individuals we serve and we are excited to have her join our Frontier family," said Dr. Teresa Kidd, President and CEO of Frontier Health.

Ward came to Frontier from Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Ind., where she completed her clinical training as she provided outpatient psychiatric services to more than 400 active clients, diagnosing psychiatric illnesses, providing medication management, and therapy.

“I am very excited to join the Frontier Health family as they are committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness and substance abuse,” Ward said. “Outpatient community mental health is my passion and I look forward to working with an exemplary team.”

Ward is a licensed Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and is in the process of completing her doctorate in nursing practice at Walden University in October. She received her master’s degree in nursing from Indiana University, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Vincennes University.

Frontier Health is the region’s leading provider of behavioral health, mental health, substance abuse, co-occurring, intellectual and developmental disabilities, recovery and vocational rehabilitation services, and has been providing services since 1957. Its mission is to provide quality services that encourage people to achieve their full potential.

