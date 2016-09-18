Franklin Woods recognized for low pneumonia readmission rate

Many pneumonia readmissions are not preventable, but there are steps hospitals can take to keep the rate as low as possible. All the hospitals on the list have a 30-day readmission rate from pneumonia that's less than the national average – measuring the number of patients who were treated for pneumonia and then readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.

Data was provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and covered from July 2011 through June 2014, the most recent data available.

Becker’s Hospital Review is a leading national hospital magazine.

This comes on the heels of several other recognitions Franklin Woods has received this year. It was listed among Becker’s “100 Great Community Hospitals” for 2016 and was recognized by Truven Health Analytics as a “100 Top Hospitals” recipient for overall performance among small community hospitals. Truven also recognized Franklin Woods as an Everest Award winner, honoring hospitals that have achieved both the highest current performance and the fastest long-term improvement over five years.

