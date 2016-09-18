ETSU part of National Center of Excellence on Environmental Health Disparities Research

This five-year, $1.5 million federal grant will study the effect of indoor air quality on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease morbidity in urban and rural areas.

The Centers of Excellence program is a partnership between the National Institutes of Health and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency designed to improve health in communities overburdened by pollution and other environmental factors that contribute to health disparities.

Johns Hopkins University will work with ETSU to not only compare urban and rural effects on COPD but also the impact of improved dietary intake on preventing or exacerbating air pollution related COPD morbidity.

In announcing these awards, Dr. Linda Birnbaum, director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, stated, “More than a decade of NIH research has shown that low-income, minority and tribal communities experience higher levels of environmental pollution in the United States, and that these populations often have poorer health.”

The two universities previously worked together on a pilot project that found elevated levels of certain indoor air pollutants in a sample of houses from the region. Now, with the new study, they are aiming to determine the sources leading to poor air quality in households here and then plan to look at how that correlates to COPD symptoms.

“We have a lot of information on urban areas as far as indoor air quality. What we don’t have information on is what happens in areas like ours,” said Dr. Mildred Maisonet, assistant professor in the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology and the lead ETSU faculty member on the research project. “From this research, we expect we’ll get a better picture of the state of indoor air quality in our region. It will help us to better understand the influence of the household environment on COPD symptoms.”

Dr. Ying Li, assistant professor in the Department of Environmental Health and a member of the research team, said this study will fill a gap in a key research area.

“A pilot study by the research team demonstrates that elevated indoor air pollution levels in rural Appalachia are influenced by indoor fuel sources,” Li said. “However, there is a critical need for a larger sample to better define relevant sources of indoor pollutants and to demonstrate health effects in our region.”

The team will also look at how nutritional status can exert an influence between the indoor air quality and COPD morbidity.

Approximately 100 participants who live within the area will be recruited from a local pulmonology clinic. Researchers will first go to participants’ homes to measure levels of air pollution inside the homes. Additional measurements will take place at the three-month and six-month marks as researchers work to identify sources of indoor air pollution and correlate the levels with COPD symptoms.

“We assume poor indoor air quality would lead to higher occurrences of COPD exacerbation,” Maisonet said. “The presence of air pollutants in the household may have an adverse impact on COPD morbidity.”

The project will provide a baseline for future studies about the environmental exposures in this community and the intensity of those exposures.

“We don’t talk enough about the environmental factors that can be harmful to human health in this part of the country. We cannot be neglectful of environmental exposures. We have to know them, measure them and prevent them.”

In addition to Maisonet and Li, several other ETSU College of Public Health faculty members are a part of the research team working with Johns Hopkins University, including Dr. Phillip Scheuerman, professor in the Department of Environmental Health; Dr. Claudia Kozinetz, chair of the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology; and Dr. Kurt Maier, chair of the Department of Environmental Health.