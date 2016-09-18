Dr. Matthew Loos named VP/CMO for MSHA market

He comes to Mountain States from West Virginia University Hospitals, where he served as vice president of medical affairs, and brings more than 13 years of health care experience to the position.

As chief medical officer, Loos will lead the medical staff and help guide physician relations initiatives. He will work closely with the leadership teams of Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Woodridge Hospital.

Loos replaces Dr. Clay Runnels as Washington County CMO. Runnels has transitioned to the position of vice president of hospital-based programs and service line development for Mountain States.

Loos began his duties in July.

“Dr. Loos is a great addition to our leadership team for Washington County,” said Melody Trimble, VP/CEO for Washington County. “We really value our physicians and want to support them in every way we can, and I am confident Dr. Loos’ experience and skills will be a tremendous asset to our medical staff.”

Loos is board-certified in general surgery. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Colorado, his medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and his masters of business administration from Auburn University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

Loos enjoys gardening and fly fishing, and is a history and politics enthusiast.