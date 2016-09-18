Dr. Allan Garrett joins ETSU College of Nursing as chief medical officer of health clinics

Born in Virginia, Garrett received his undergraduate degree at East Tennessee State University. He spent several years as an English teacher and was pursuing a graduate degree in English when he decided to instead obtain a medical degree.

“I couldn’t stand the sight of blood so I never thought I could go to medical school. Then my brother got hurt and I had no choice but to see blood,” Garrett said. “Once I figured out I could handle that, I decided to do what I wanted to do for a career.”

Garrett attended medical school at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and returned to ETSU to complete his surgery residency. He worked as a surgeon in the region for a few years before deciding to complete a second residency, this time in family medicine.

Garrett has been practicing family medicine for over 10 years, most recently working at ETSU Family Medicine.

As chief medical officer with the College of Nursing, Garrett holds administrative roles in the development and improvement of all College of Nursing clinics and supervises nurse practitioners. He also sees patients at the JCCHC, where he is currently accepting new patients.

“I’m excited about this new role,” he said. “I get to incorporate my two loves – medicine and teaching – in one setting. In that sense, it’s kind of like I’ve died and gone to heaven.”

Outside of the office, Garrett enjoys collecting antiques and listening to jazz music. He and his wife, Linda, a nurse practitioner who serves as the chair of graduate nursing at Tusculum College, live in Johnson City with their eight rescue pets.

For more information or to make an appointment with Garrett, call the JCCHC at 423-926-2500 or visit www.etsu.edu/nursing/practice/sites/johnsoncity.aspx.

The JCCHC is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.