Asbury Place's Brown earns statewide honor

The statewide award recognizes Brown as a leader who goes beyond the call of duty for residents and staff and whose leadership is impactful, effective, motivational and consistent. The category includes managers and directors.

“We are grateful to LeadingAge Tennessee for recognizing Sandra’s exceptional leadership,” said Marjorie Shonnard, chief operating officer for Asbury Inc., the nonprofit operator of Asbury Place.

“She is a caring, committed administrator devoted to the personal and professional development of fellow staff and to our mission of enabling residents to celebrate life in every way possible.”

LeadingAge Tennessee is an association of communities and professionals providing housing, health, community and related services for the elderly.

The LeadingAge Tennessee awards program honors individuals, organizations and initiatives that embody excellence, leadership, innovation and service.