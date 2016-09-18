AnewCare issues 2015 results

In 2015, Medicare Accountable Care Organizations had combined total program savings of $466 million, which includes all accountable care organizations’ experiences, for 392 Medicare Shared Savings Program participants and 12 Pioneer Accountable Care Organization Model participants.

The results show that more accountable care organizations shared savings in 2015 compared to 2014, and those with more experience tend to perform better over time.

Medicare ACOs are groups of doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers, who come together voluntarily to provide coordinated high quality care to their Medicare patients.

The goal of coordinated care is to ensure that patients, especially the chronically ill, get the right care at the right time, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors.

When an ACO exceeds quality and financial thresholds — demonstrating achievement of high-quality care and wiser spending of health care dollars — it is able to share in the savings generated for Medicare.

AnewCare Collaborative is one of the ACOs that shared savings.

“For the third year in a row, our accountable care organization has achieved tremendous savings while improving quality scores. This year, we’re excited to announce that we’ve generated more than $15 million dollars in savings and earned a quality score of 93 percent,” said Dr. John Patterson, chair of the AnewCare Collaborative board.

“We’re proud that the hundreds of physicians that make up our ACO in Virginia and Tennessee continue to improve their health outcome quality scores, which shows how committed we are to helping our Medicare patients reach their optimal level of health.”