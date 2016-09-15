Ballad Health: MSHA/Wellmont merger application complete in Tennessee

The answer could come within four months.

The state application for Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System to merge into a single health care system has been completed, the Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday.

On Sept. 9, the two systems submitted the final documents necessary for garnering a Certificate of Public Advantage for the merger.

The announcement said the last significant piece of information the state needed to deem the application complete was a plan for separation in the event the merged system fails. The state requested the information March 28 after an initial COPA filing on Feb. 16.

The department had asked the systems for more information about such issues as finances, public impact, competition and workforce consequences.

“We appreciate the work of Mountain States and Wellmont to provide the necessary information to finalize the merger application,” Health Commissioner John Dreyzehner said in the announcement. “Receiving this information is an important step in the COPA application and review process, and now that the application is complete, we will carefully review the proposal to determine whether it ultimately provides a public benefit to Tennesseans.”

On Wednesday, MSHA and Wellmont announced they had settled on a name for the proposed merged entity — Ballad Health. Both Tennessee and Virginia would have to approve the merger for Ballad to become reality.

Now that the Tennessee application is complete, the Department of Health has 120 days to review and determine whether the proposal would be to the overall public benefit to the people of Northeast Tennessee. By state law, the department has to determine whether the merger would outweigh by clear and convincing evidence any disadvantages caused by a potential reduction in competition in the region.

Department officials will have more questions and likely will request additional information as the COPA process continues, according to Thursday’s announcement.

“(The Department of Health) will continue to work closely with the Attorney General and his team throughout this review process and appreciates the expertise and insight they bring to what is a complex and important process,” the announcement said. “The department is currently developing an index that details a preventive approach to care and healthier outcomes that the COPA will require. Recommendations developed this spring by the COPA Index Advisory Group after a series of regional listening sessions will be used to help develop the index.”

The department has planned a series of public hearings to allow residents to provide comments and suggestions. The public is invited to provide written comments on the application through the department’s website until Nov. 15.

Additional public hearings are scheduled in Nashville on Sept. 29 and Bristol on Oct. 6. A third hearing will take place in Johnson City, but that date had not been posted as of Thursday. Instructions for sharing comments on the COPA process are available at http://tn.gov/health/article/certificate-of-public-advantage-how-to-comment.

Should regulatory approval be granted, the merged system would operate 19 hospitals, dominating the inpatient care system locally, and is expected to to reach $2 billion in annual revenues in two years, according to a budget included in the applications.