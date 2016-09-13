ETSU participates in Black Flag Campaign to raise awareness about suicide - PHOTOS

The Norway native — at ETSU for two semesters of study — pulled out her phone to take a shot of the message in the middle of all the flags.

“Over 1,100 college students die by suicide each year,” the banner read, as part of the school’s participation in the Black Flag Campaign.

Along with the display of the black flags, there will be several other events throughout the week on ETSU’s campus to try to get the community involved and aware in September’s National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. THRIVE, the suicide and violence prevention outreach program administered through the school’s Counseling Center, is helping to organize these events.

Lien said she wasn’t expecting to see those flags and what was written on the banner, but that it was a sobering statistic.

“It’s interesting,” she said. “It’s not that common in Norway.”

She’s right. The World Health Organization’s statistics from 2012 put the U.S.’s suicide rate 50th against other countries, with 12.1 suicides per 100,000 members of the population. On the same list, Norway’s rate is 9.1, coming in at 81st.

Lien guessed that a lot of factors come into play when it comes to suicide in U.S. college students. Debt, job rates, stress and pressure, she figured must have a lot to do with what leads to such a high suicide rate. When you couple that with a student’s fear of sharing personal information about a very sensitive topic with a counselor, Lien suspects that could be a bad combination.

“If you have those thoughts, then you don’t always want to express them,” she said.

Lien said she’s lucky that no one close to her has committed suicide.

Beth Evelyn Barber is a licensed master's-level social worker and counselor at the Counseling Center. She spoke about the importance of having licensed professionals readily available to students who might need them most.

She agreed with Lien about the pressures students face today.

“There's a lot of that, as they transition into that senior year or come back as graduate students,” Barber said. “There’s a lot of pressure to get things done as quickly as possible, so they can get a job and start paying back their debt.”

Anxiety, she said, is the number one reason students seek counseling. If they’re facing panic attacks after hours, ETSU’s Counseling Center offers a 24-hour hotline called Bucs Press 2, at 439-4841.

On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., there will be temporary semicolon tattoos offered by THRIVE in the approximate location of the flags outside the Culp Center. The tattoos, popular among those struggling with depression, suicide, addiction and self-injury, symbolize a pause and a continuation of life.

On Thursday, the last event of the week will be a “Before I Die” wall set up on ETSU’s Pedestrian Mall. It will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors are asked to share their own aspirations, what they want to accomplish in their lifetime.

More than 1,000 similar walls have been set up in 73 countries, in 36 different languages, across the globe.

Barber said this is one of her favorite events because of the interaction between the people who write on the walls and the people who watch the people write on the walls, discussing what their aspirations might be.

“If we don't have goals, we don't have dreams and things we're reaching for,” she said. “We can spiral down and find ourselves in a depressed place.”

More information about THRIVE and the Counseling Center can be found at their website: www.etsu.edu/students/counseling.

