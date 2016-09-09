Human case of West Nile virus in Shelby County reported

The Shelby County Health Department is not disclosing the identity of the person who has acquired the mosquito-borne illness.

The department said Thursday that it is conducting truck-mounted sprayings of insecticides approved by the Environmental Protection Agency in specific zip codes within Shelby County where mosquitoes are prevalent.

Officials also are telling residents to eliminate the potential for standing water around homes and businesses. Mosquitoes breed in standing water.

Health officials say West Nile virus can cause severe disease, but most human infections are mild, resulting in fever, headache and body pain that lasts a few days. Symptoms of severe disease include high fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, convulsions or coma.