Appeal filed against Gray methadone clinic's certificate of need

After discussing the matter with other clinic opponents, Danny Sells said he filed his appeal because the agency did not conduct due diligence when making its decision to approve Mountain States Health Alliance and East Tennessee State University’s certificate of need for an addiction treatment clinic on Aug. 24.

“Our concern is that the HSDA board appointed by the governor and the state legislature did not do its due diligence. One of their main purposes is to determine whether or not this is the orderly development of health care services in the state,” Sells said.

“Well, the application was so incredibly weak and very unexplanatory in trying to say what they were going to do. It was, ‘Oh yeah, trust us.’ And we believe, not only does that fail to meet the state requirements, it also failed to give us, the citizens of Gray, any information relative to all the questions we’ve been asking.”

Jim Christoffersen, general counsel for the HSDA, confirmed Sells filed an appeal and explained the next steps in the process.

“Technically he is the plaintiff at this point. But it is possible that others can be added within a reasonable time. I’m going to prepare some paperwork and send it over to the Secretary of State’s office where an administrative law judge will be assigned,” Christoffersen said.

The administrative law judge will then convene a teleconference between the two parties within two weeks.

“At that point, we will discuss preliminary issues. Like, do the parties agree to mediation? Maybe pick a trial date or, if we expect other parties to intervene, we can set a deadline for that,” Christoffersen said. “I have no doubt that Mountain States will petition to intervene and that will be granted.”

If a trial does take place, Christoffersen estimated it would last three to four days and the location would be flexible.

Christoffersen also said the appeal process would not impede the certificate of need.

“It will remain valid until such a time that it isn’t,” Christoffersen said.

On Thursday, the Johnson City Commission will vote on the second reading of a rezoning ordinance for the Gray Commons site. The site has to be rezoned to a Medical Services District (MS-1) for a methadone clinic to operate.

The commission approved the first reading by a 4-1 vote. Vice Mayor David Tomita voted no.

Sells said he and other Gray community members will meet with state Reps. Micah Van Huss and Matthew Hill and Sen. Rusty Crowe in Gray on Saturday to give the lawmakers an update on the current status of the clinic.

“We want, in their state role, to fill them in on what we’ve done relative to this appeal and for them to understand what we’re appealing. That should be important to them in their state role, because we feel that a state agency has not done its due diligence,” Sells said.

The Citizens to Maintain Gray opposition group will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at Daniel Boone High School to begin organizing public speakers for the City Commission meeting. Sells said anyone interested is invited to attend.

