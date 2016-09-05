Area medical director: Tennessee is a state that values immunization

Generally speaking, across the country, there are three potential exemptions for immunizations. A medical exemption, rare in its occurrence, might be required because a child is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccination’s make up. These are allowed in every state, and supported by the AAP.

A philosophical exemption is offered in many states because a parent or caretaker doesn’t wish their child to receive a vaccination, often citing that they know what’s best for their child. A religious exemption is similar to the philosophical exemption, and the two are not often separate of each other.

Tennessee is a state that, along with medical exemptions, allows a religious exemption.

State law says an exemption is offered if a "child whose parent or guardian files with proper authorities a signed, written statement that such immunization and other preventative measures conflict with the religious tenets and practices of the parent or guardian affirmed under penalties of perjury."

The AAP now supports disallowing the last two exemptions, citing the public health rewards of moving to a stronger herd immunity.

“The AAP recommends that all states and the District of Columbia use their public health authority to eliminate nonmedical exemptions from immunization requirements,” the policy report included in its recommendation.

As to why the AAP supports this, it cites an example of what’s occurred in public health over the last 10 years.

“Childhood immunization is one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine,” it reads. “In the United States 2009 birth cohort, routine childhood immunization will prevent approximately 42,000 early deaths and 20 million cases of disease, saving $13.5 billion in direct costs and $68.8 billion in societal costs.”

Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department, said immunization has been extremely effective in East Tennessee and across the state, mostly due to the low prevalence of exemptions.

“We tend to have pretty low numbers of exemptions,” Kirschke said. “Tennessee is a state that values immunization.”

Kirschke offered numbers to show that in the state, for those required to have their vaccination shots, only about two per 1,000 get an exemption. He joined his colleagues in seeking to have as few nonmedical exemptions as possible.

“I would say that most people in public health and health care support the idea of minimizing non-medical exemptions,” he said. “However, I am not aware of any plans in Tennessee to eliminate religious exemptions, so we encourage healthcare providers and other community leaders to educate parents about the importance and safety of vaccines.”

Any gaps in the herd community put the health of children and others at risk, he said, and the goal is to get the nonmedical exemption number as close to zero as possible.

Kirschke has done medical work in places throughout the world where people do die by the hundreds of thousands from measles, and he believes an unfortunately large amount of people in the U.S. fail to see that.

Dr. Debra Bentley, Johnson City Schools supervisor of instruction and communication, said information about the number of exempted students in the system has not been compiled yet, due to the cost it would take school nurses to sort through approximately 7,500 student health profiles.

The AAP concludes its strong recommendation with the following.

“Immunization requirements for child care and school attendance are an effective means of protecting people from vaccine-preventable diseases, both by direct protection from the vaccine and indirect protection via community immunity,” it says. “Immunization requirements also have a beneficial effect on timely immunization of children. Because rare medically recognized contraindications for specific individuals to receive specific vaccines exist, legitimate medical exemptions to immunization requirements are important to observe. However, nonmedical exemptions to immunization requirements are problematic because of medical, public health and ethical reasons and create unnecessary risk to both individual people and communities.”

