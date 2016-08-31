ETSU first in the nation to earn 'Skin Smart Campus' designation - PHOTOS/VIDEO

Similar to its honor of being the state’s first tobacco-free campus, ETSU President Brian Noland said it’s a point of pride that the school he oversees is leading the public health charge, and in doing so, showing special care for the people of the region.

“Prior to implementing this as a policy at ETSU, we already met several of the Skin Smart Campus criteria,” Noland said. “This policy builds on existing health and wellness programs at the university and is part of this institution’s ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for the people of the region.”

Noland specifically gave a nod of support to the hard work of Dr. Katie Baker — a professor in the College of Public Health who’s known nationally for her work on the topic of skin cancer — as well as Joel Hillhouse.

At a media announcement of the designation, Baker explained exactly what it would mean for ETSU.

ETSU will prohibit indoor tanning services in any university building, disallow tanning salons from being listed as off-campus merchants and on students’ ID Bucs debit cards and provide relevant education for students, faculty and staff.

Baker expressed her excitement for earning the designation.

“We’ve been doing this research for a long time,” she said. “This designation is a big step for ETSU. It is incredibly exciting that our university recognizes the importance of both our research and our prevention efforts.”

Baker said the policy stands to protect the most at-risk population when it comes to indoor tanning and skin cancer. Fifty-nine percent of college students have, at some point in their lifetime, tan indoors while 43 percent have tanned in the last year alone.

When the idea of getting this designation was presented to the campus, organizers received feedback and applied it to how it would be rolled out.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.