Health Resources Center schedules classes

• “Infant Massage,” Mon., Aug. 29, 1-2:30 p.m. The facilitator is Tracey Chitwood, MPH, CIMT, OTR/L, MSHA.

Bring your little one and join us for a time of relaxation that promotes bonding and improves sleep. Bring a blanket and unscented massage oil or lotion. Appropriate for infants and babies up to 18 months.

• “Money Matters: Understanding Long Term Care,” Tuesday, Aug. 30, 5-6 p.m. The speaker is Michael Bird, certified financial planner

Learn what Medicare will and will not do, the costs of long-term care in our area, and what you cannot do in order to get on Medicaid. The opportunity is provided to ask questions about how long-term care insurance works.

• “Diabetes 101: Problem Solving and Reducing Risks,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 4-5 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE.

Learn how to interpret your blood sugar results to improve the highs and lows of diabetes and reduce your risks for developing complications.

• “Diabetes Survival,” Wednesday, Aug. 31, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The speaker is Teri Hurt, RN, CDE. Join us to learn the basic survival skills needed when you are newly diagnosed with diabetes.

Registration is required. Call 1-844-488-STAR (7827) to reserve your space.