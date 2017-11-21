Johnson City Development Services director leaving for Knoxville job

Angie Carrier, who has led Development Services since 2011, will be leaving to accept a consultant position with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service, or MTAS, which advises governing bodies across the state.

“This opportunity will allow me to use more than 15 years of local government experience to assist communities throughout the greater Knoxville area,” Carrier said in a city press release. “I love Johnson City and am incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished. I look forward to applying my experience in my new role.”

The Development Services Department is essential to business growth within the city and oversees various divisions, including planning, codes enforcement and community development.

The city’s press release did not explain why Carrier chose to leave.

While discussing City Manager Pete Peterson’s annual evaluation during an Oct. 19 meeting, city commissioners were adamant that improving Development Services be a priority, based on negative feedback they heard from local developers and contractors.

“When somebody tells you we should go to Kingsport or Bristol and see how they do (development services) so we would learn ... I was not very happy with that,” Fowler said during that meeting. “So (fixing Development Services) has moved up quite a bit on my priority list because we want to be an easy town to work with to bring in new business and not run people away.”

Mayor David Tomita was also concerned, saying he heard the department struggled with consistency, and at times, depicted “an attitude of unhelpfulness (sic)” to prospective businesses.

Philip Cox, a development partner for Mitch Cox Companies, said the codes and planning divisions have been a challenge over the last five years.

“We have brought our concerns to the attention of all the city commissioners as well as the city manager,” Cox wrote in an email to the Johnson City Press on Oct. 31. “The City Commission has heard the development community’s concern and has tasked Pete with improving this process. We have seen dramatic improvement in the building department and are pleased with that team. We are optimistic the planning department will improve but only time will tell.”

Following that October meeting, the owners of Edisonian Brew Shop and Noli Food Truck shared with the Press positive experiences they had working with Development Services.

Jason Howze, owner of Noli, said Development Services was instrumental in development a plan for mobile food vendors to operate on city property for a fee.

Although that plan was ultimately voted down by the commission, Howze said the experience “gave him excellent insight into the willingness of the planning department to create a progressive and forward-thinking strategy to help small businesses develop.”

Chris Cates with Edisonian Brew Shop said Development Services went above and beyond in helping his business move into a new location before the lease at his old location expired.

In Tuesday’s press release, Peterson was also complimentary of Carrier’s performance, saying, “The development process is much smoother now than before. Under Angie’s leadership, we’ve made great strides in making our city safer and more standardized for development.”

At the commission’s November meeting, Carrier presented an operational analysis that showed her department has exceeded all its operational goals in the past three months.

However, Carrier did note her department had been hampered by short staffing and the implementation of new software, which lets developers view the status of their permits in realtime.

Carrier’s last day will be Dec. 8. The city is currently exploring options for an interim director to fill her role until a permanent replacement is hired.