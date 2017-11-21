Carter County Commission restores Industrial Development Board

Appointed members included:

• Jeff Treadway.

• Richard C. Bowers.

• Peter Voigt.

• Phil Isaacs.

• Charlotte “Elaine” Skelton.

• Arnold Hopland.

• Chris Guy.

• Jimmy Street.

• Carol McGee.

The newly reconstituted board will hold a reorganizational meeting this afternoon.

One action that will be coming before the board is the renewal of a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Borla Industries.

The commission also saw a presentation of the new industrial promotion grant developed with a grant from the state. The grant also provides a professional webpage for the county.

Several Carter County citizens, mostly military veterans were also recognized with the presentation of plaques during the commission’s meeting.

Because of the Christmas holiday, December’s County Commission meeting was moved up a week to Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. The Planning Commission will meet Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.