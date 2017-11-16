Q&A with Roe on tax overhaul

Before taking questions, Roe referenced a U.S. Chamber of Commerce report that specifically analyzed the tax reform’s impact on each congressional district, including Tennessee’s 1st District.

According to the Chamber, a major tax reform advocate, the House bill would create 19,999 jobs in Tennessee and raise after-tax income for middle class Tennesseans by an estimated $2,259.

Married couples with children making a median income in the 1st District are expected to see a $1,087 cut, while single filers are expected to save about $920.

“This bill will help Tennesseans keep more of their pay and relieve the stress that comes with filing taxes and navigating a bloated, complicated tax code,” Roe said in a statement.

“I’m sure there will be someone out there who won’t like it, but for the majority of people in the 1st District, this is a winner.”

Here are some questions Roe answered regarding HB 1, which passed by a 227-205 vote.

Q: Is it true the tax reform bill has not had a hearing?

A: “My goodness, this thing has been heard until everybody is tired of hearing it. Last week, the Ways and Means (Committee) on the House side had 25 hours of markup, hearings, amendments and debate. So it has been well debated and flushed out in the House. I’m not in the Senate so I don’t what they’ve got, but I know the House has talked about this at length. There should be no question about the amount of debate we’ve had. We’re having four hours more debate on the House floor (Thursday), which is what we have for all major bills.

“The CBO estimated that this would be $1.5 trillion of deficit spending in 10 years because of the tax cuts. After the 10th year, it has to be budget neutral. So, this bill meets the reconciliation instructions. What the Senate did to give them a little more wiggle room, which we didn’t do, was they’re doing away with the individual mandate.”

Q: What are the key differences in the two bills? The Senate version gets rid of the (Affordable Care Act health insurance) mandate. What are some other differences that will have to be reconciled?

A: “(The Senate version) keeps seven brackets. The personal income tax structure is progressive. In other words, the more you make, the more you pay. We have left, per the president’s request, the top (bracket) at 39.6 (percent), then 35 percent, 25 percent, 12 percent and zero. We took the (current) 10 percent rate folks that were in that bracket, and reduced their income tax to zero. So, the Senate put in seven brackets, that’s one (difference).

“Two, we allow interest expensing on your home up to a $500,000 house, which takes care of 95 percent of the homes in the country. The Senate version has where you can deduct it up to $1 million. We did away with, if you have a $1 million or $2 million beach home, you can no longer deduct the interest off that in the House version. In the Senate, I’m not sure how they treated that.

“So there are some differences and they do have to be reconciled. I’m not as concerned about that. I’ve been on maybe four or five conference committee reports. Every single one of them, even though we had differences, once we all got in a room around a table we all worked out those differences.”

Q: Washington County leaders have expressed concern that this bill might drive up the interest rates of local government/municipal bonds. Is that true and do you anticipate any amendments that might fix that?

A: “The tax-exempt bonds the state can issue, backed up by the government, are not affected. ... In other words, if Washington County or Johnson City want to build a school, they can do that. I think they’ve got that a little wrong. That’s still available.

What isn’t available are private institutions, let’s say a private school wants to use a tax-exempt bond. That’s been removed in the House version. In the Senate version, I think it’s still there. That will have to be reconciled.”

During Wednesday’s Washington County Commission Budget Committee meeting, Finance Director Mitch Meredith and Mayor Dan Eldridge were concerned the tax-reform legislation would drive up the interest rates of municipal bonds, which will soon be used to finance the Jonesborough Elementary School project.

According to Meredith, “The tax plan envisions reducing corporate tax rates from 38 percent to 20 percent. About 50 percent of municipal bonds are held by corporate entities, banks, insurance companies, etc. If their tax rate decreases, then they have less appetite for municipal bonds.

“It will drive up the cost of municipal bonds (and) the interest we have to pay on it. As that interest goes up, our debt services goes up and that moves more pennies out of the capital projects (fund) into debt service payments.”

Q: Do you see the House moving to repeal the individual mandate like the Senate version?

A: “I don’t think so ... The problem with that is there are people in districts in New York, California and New Jersey, we have Republicans there. They’re in very divided districts. That’s an easy vote for me, but that is not an easy vote for them.”

Roe will be traveling over the next couple of days to Washington state and Little Rock, Arkansas, to visit Veterans Affairs hospitals. He hinted at two major veteran-related bills coming in the next couple weeks.