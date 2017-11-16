Carter County holds workshop on direct primary care insurance

A small group, composed of county commissioners and county employees attended the workshop to hear about a form of direct primary care medical coverage that has been used successfully by Union County, North Carolina. Mark Watson, executive director of Union County’s Human Resources Department, led the workshop to discuss his county’s experience under one model of the plan. Watson had come to speak about the Union County plan through the invitation of Carter County Commission Chairman Robert Acuff.

“I am not here to sell anything,” Watson told the audience. “I am just telling you what has worked for us.”

There is no argument the plan has worked for Union County, saving the county $1.28 million since direct primary care was implemented in 2015. While he was not selling anything, Wilson was a believer with a convincing argument.

Watson revealed why he had converted his county from the standard type of medical insurance coverage. He said for several consecutive years the county had changed its insurance company to the one with the lowest reasonable bid. He said that worked as long as there were new companies each year. Finally, the county ran out of insurance companies it had not already used during the streak, and the lowest bid for the next year was a 25 percent increase.

Watson said the experience of explaining to the county’s leaders why they were facing such an increase all of a sudden was so unpleasant that he told his staff the next day that it would never happen again. From that moment on, his office began tracking medical insurance expenditures and learning about the system. Eventually, the county decided to try direct primary care coverage.

Watson said the plan’s foundation is using two board-certified family physicians to provide all the primary care needs of the county employees covered under their plan and their families. He said there are a lot of differences between the family care physicians working under the county’s plan and a normal doctor’s office working under the “fee-for-service” model most commonly seen by people covered under medical insurance.

Watson said doctors working under a “fee-for-service” plan had about 3,000 patients on their books. He said that meant long waits in waiting rooms, short visits with the doctors, and usually the doctor did not really get to know the patient.

He said under the direct primary care plan, the patient has no barriers to accessing the doctor and can do so 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. He said there are usually no long waits in the waiting room and the doctor gets to know the patients.

Added to those advantages, Watson said there were no copays. The visit to the doctor was completely covered under the plan.

There was also incentives for patients under the plan’s prescription coverage. He said all generic prescriptions were free. Incentives for using wellness plans were rewarded with cash payments or gift cards rather than simply reducing the deductions on a pay stub.

He said specialists were covered similar to standard medical insurance, with the patient paying 20 percent of the cost of a visit up to the yearly maximum.

Wilson said the plan not only provided better insurance coverage to the county’s employees, but it lowered the cost to employees and eliminated copays.

The question of whether Carter County might consider such a plan may be discussed by the commission’s Health and Welfare Committee during the coming months.