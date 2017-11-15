School board members still intent on 'tearing down the round'

The board initially voted to renovate the current round portion of Jonesborough Elementary School, but after outcry from the community, some board members are looking at options to tear down the current school and build a new one instead.

A new building would cost about $2 million more than renovating the current one, but either way the board is over the $20.5 million budget for the proposed Jonesborough K-8 project and converting the existing middle school building into an academic magnet school.

Mary Beth Dellinger, who represents Jonesborough, said at the last scheduled meeting that she would do whatever she could to make sure Jonesborough gets a new school instead of renovating the current round portion of the building. Parents have come forward worried about the safety and cleanliness of the round portion of the school, citing asbestos and sewage among many reasons why a new school should be built instead.

Facing about an $8 million shortage in the project, the board and county will have to consider different options if a new school is to be built, and Dellinger said she questions the county’s priorities when it comes to Jonesborough Elementary School.

“I am still concerned that they’ve made a commitment for an $8 million sports complex at the new Boones Creek School,” she said. “Some county commissioners deem that more important than getting Jonesborough a new school. I would like to see that put on hold until we get Jonesborough completed.”

Dellinger added that she’s been against the renovation since discussion began on the project. She still advocates for holding off on the magnet school as well to give more capital to the Jonesborough project to shorten the deficit.

Board member David Hammond went a step further and said he would like to look into combining the Asbury and Midway programs under one roof and sell the other facility in addition to holding off on the magnet school.

“The Washington Way, with the magnet school and CTE school was a good plan in a way, but I think we jumped the gun in many ways,” Hammond said. “We’re talking $2 million (more) to do it the right way and I have faith in Tony Street. I understand the mayor’s frustrations, but things change sometimes.”

The board will meet with the mayor and the budget committee Monday at 6 p.m. for a workshop.

Email Jessica Fuller at jfuller@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @fullerjf91. Like her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jfullerJCP.