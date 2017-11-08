Poll: Is Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway the right decision for Johnson City?

The Johnson City Commission recently agreed unanimously to a compromise regarding the debate about how best to honor Civil Rights Era leader Martin Luther King Jr. The city’s Planning Commission had recommended renaming King Street and King Commons Park, a concept that did not sit well with many advocates in the city’s black community. City Commissioners instead opted not to rename any street but to ask the state to designate University Parkway as Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, much the way portions of I-26 bear the name of late U.S. Rep. James H. Quillen. If approved, the designation would necessitate no address changes. Did the city do the right thing? Click on an answer below to add your vote and see results.