Tinch leaving Roan Mountain State Park for statewide job

Tinch will be leaving his post as manager of the Roan Mountain State Park on Nov. 12 to take a job as assistant chief ranger for the Tennessee State Parks. In his new job, Tinch will be traveling throughout the state, directing the training program for rangers and emergency preparedness in the 56 state park units from Roan Mountain, near the border with North Carolina and Virginia, to Meeman Shelby, near the border with Arkansas and Mississippi.

Tinch said he had no plans to take the state position. There is no way that he could have planned it because the two assistant chief positions that he and East Tennessee graduate Travis Bow will be filling are new and have just been created.

Tinch grew up in Crossville and became involved with the state parks through seasonal work at nearby Cumberland Mountain Park in 2004, while he was growing up.

"My first job was working at the boat dock," Tinch said. He continued to work as a laborer and as a seasonal interpretive ranger in 2006 and 2007. He also worked as a seasonal interpretive ranger for a year at the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park.

Tinch was hired as a full-time ranger by the Tennessee State Parks in 2009. He worked at Tims Ford for four years. Tinch said it was during that time that he was able to take several training opportunities. Tinch is certified as an emergency medical technician, in swift water rescue, a certified defensive tactics instructor and a search rescue and fire team member.

In 2013, Tinch transferred to Roan Mountain and he became park manager a year later.

It appeared the young ranger was preparing for a long tour of duty at Roan Mountain. Tinch bought a house in nearby Cove Creek and began planning for long-term improvements at the park.

Although his time at Roan Mountain was shorter than he had planned, there were some significant accomplishments, including winning the designation as 2016 Tennessee Park of the Year.

Tinch was quick to say the accomplishments were made possible by his staff. "It’s the people here at the park that made it possible." He said there are 22 full time employees at the park and 40 during the summer season.

That staff is responsible for 30 cabins, 107 camper spaces, a visitor's center, a conference center, the Miller Farmstead. The park has 2,000 acres, 12 miles of hiking trails and 2.25 miles of mountain bike trails.

One of the additions Tinch helped bring to the park was something he brought with him from Tims Ford, an aviary for birds of prey.

"I knew that would be very popular with the school visits we get," Tinch said.

Another project he is extremely proud of is the recent designation of the village of Roan Mountain as an Appalachian Trail community. It is only the second such designation in Tennessee.

Another project which is about ready to begin is renovations to the park's basketball and tennis courts, which are popular with the local people.

One of the areas of focus was the park's historic Dave Miller Farmstead. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2014. Tinch said the next step is to upgrade the barn on the property. He said the barn has been stabilized but he won't be there to see further preservation work done on the structure. He said it has recently been placed on the Top 10 most endangered structures in the state.

"We did some really good things," Tinch said, "but they got done because of the staff. They are the ones who got it done."