This week's traffic advisories in Johnson City

Public Works projects:

— Commerce Street (between Market and Roan streets) – drainage improvements. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

— East Market Street (Market Street to Bert Street) – sidewalk installation. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

— West Market and Boone Street intersections – sidewalk replacement. One lane closed periodically. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

— Orleans Street (between Broadway Avenue and Legion Street) – Road improvements. Motorists are urged to use caution in this area.

— Med Tech Parkway (between Technology Lane and Hope Well Drive) – curb replacement. Flaggers present. Motorists are asked to use caution in this area.

Water/Sewer projects:

— Locust Lane – water line replacement; lane closures

— Langston Street – water lateral replacements; lane closures

— East Holston Avenue (1300-1500 blocks) – water tie overs; lane closures

— Sigman Hollow Road, Bluff City (200 block) – water line replacement; lane closures

— Oak Street, South Mountain View Circle, New Street, Hale Street, East 9th Avenue, North Mountain View Circle, Lester Harris Avenue, Shady Lane – water line replacement; lane closures

— Carroll Creek Road (500-700 block) – sewer line installation; lane closures

— 240 Reservoir Drive – tank construction; lane closures

All work is weather permitting.