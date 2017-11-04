Humphrey sets series of town-hall meetings in Carter County

Humphrey said the new video and website was unveiled Oct. 26 during the Governor's Conference on Economic and Community Development in Gatlinburg. The video and website are at www.cartercountyecd.com.

The new video is designed for industrialists and others looking to locate a business in Tennessee. The video emphasizes the qualities that are usually mentioned in such videos, such as an educated and hard-working employment base, centralized location to potential markets and infrastructure.

But the video placed special emphasis on the quality of life. including the "breathtaking beauty" of the mountains, rivers, lakes and state parks.

The new video is a product of DesignSennsory, the company that is making similar videos of other counties in the state, including a pilot project with Johnson County last year.

Humphrey said Carter County's video came about as a result of Susan Robinson of the Mayor's Office of Economic and Community Development submitting an application for a Competitive Marketing Assistance Grant offered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The state awarded the grant to Carter County in February, and DesignSensory has been working with the county since that time on producing the video.

Humphrey will be presenting the video throughout the county and also leading in "town hall" type meetings.

All of the meetings will begin at 6 p.m. The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

• Tuesday, Nov. 7, Commission District 1, Unaka High School;

• Thursday, Nov. 9, Commission District 2, Cloudland High School;

• Tuesday, Nov. 21, Commission District 3, Watauga Town Hall;

• Tuesday, Nov. 28, Commission District 4, Carter County Courthouse;

• Thursday, Nov. 30, Commission District 5, Milligan College;

• Tuesday, Dec. 5, Commission District 6, Little Milligan Elementary School;

• Thursday, Dec. 7, Commission District 7, Happy Valley High School;

• Tuesday, Dec. 12, Commission District 6, Hampton High School;

* Thursday, Dec. 14, Commission District 8, Elizabethton High School.

"I encourage people to come out, We want to showcase some of the grants we are receiving. Robinson said the county is currently batting "four for four" with four applications being submitted recently and all four being approved.

"We want to discuss the progress we are making and get feedback from the people," Humphrey said. "We have been so bogged down with day-to-day things that we need to get out.

"Great things are happening in Carter County," Humphrey said.