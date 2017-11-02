Elizabethton Planning Commission approves preliminary plat for West Ridge Subdivision

The commissioners gave plat approval to local developer Richard Hale for his proposed 16-lot West Ridge subdivision, immediately south of Bethel Church on the Mary Patton Highway.

Prior to the vote, Commissioner Melanie Sellers objected to the late receipt of a lengthy list of requirements that Hale would be asked to meet in the subdivision. Sellers said she had just received the list 10 minutes before the meeting and did not have time to study them.

Planning Director Jon Harman apologized for the late staff work. Hale said he had already agreed to meet most of the items on the list during meetings with the staff. He said there were no surprises on the list.

The commission’s approval was being expedited because that approval is needed prior to the Tennessee Department of Transportation issuing a curb cut for the subdivision.

In other matters, the commission gave site plan approval for a new building on a pre-existing pad on Judge Don Lewis Road in the Watauga Industrial Park. The building is being constructed by Kim Richardson.

Commissioners also gave unanimous approval to an annexation of a property at 1101 Charity Hill Road owned by Gene Wilkerson. The property is adjacent to the current city limits.

The commission also approved a rezone of property owned by Bill Taylor at 1020 W. G St.. The new designation will be B-2 business.

Commissioner Dena Bass said there was "imminent need" for a zoning upgrade for the G Street area. Hartman agreed, saying the zoning scheme for the are has not ben upgraded since the 1970s.

The change to a B-2 zone for the parcel was approved. Taylor is a member of the commission, so he abstained from voting on the matter.