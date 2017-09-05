Green Space: Crews begin adding a touches to King Commons Park

But for most of the summer, a brown tint encapsulated the three-acre plot as crews shuffled dirt and molded pathways.

In recent weeks, the addition of sod, shrubbery and trees has blanketed the future site of the public park with a refreshing plush of greenery.

On Tuesday, Adam Dennison with Poor Boy Lawncare & Landscaping spent another day on site planting viburnum and wintercreeper shrubs next to the recently-painted wildlife mural, which Asheville-based artist Ian Brownlee painted on a wall beside the Atlantic Ale House.

Dennison said his company has been at King Commons for the past few weeks digging holes and planting an assortment of greenery.

Dennison said approximately 3,000 trees, shrubs and other greenery had been ordered to liven the park up, making it one of the final touches before the park officially opens.

Public Works Director Phil Pindzola said Barge, Waggoner, Sumner & Cannon Inc., completed the park’s design, which included the greenery selection.

“Our designers have expertise in that so they picked out the plants,” Pindzola said.

On the opposite end of the park, workers began pressure washing dirt off the pathways, while another crew dropped rock beside the creekbed to hamper any flooding.

Pindzola expects most of the contracted work to be completed in the next week, which includes landscaping and the construction of a small walkway section.

“We think, by the end of the week, the contractor will be essentially finished,” Pindzola said.

Once the contracted work is completed, the resurfacing and addition of parking along King and Commerce streets will be the project’s final hurdle.

“The big part of the project is what our crews are doing, and we’re working on both King and Commerce streets. We’ll be pouring a lot of concrete this week, barring any rain events. Right now, we’re working next to the store fronts and getting the sidewalks in. Then we’ll start on the parking areas,” Pindzola said.

The official opening of King Commons will have to wait until that final phase is completed, which should add approximately 45 roadside parking spots.

“We’ll open it up after we’re finished (with the road work),” Pindzola said. “I need some room on the street. We won’t be paving the street until the first of October.”

Wet weather during spring and summer months delayed the park’s opening by about a month.

In late October, the City Commission approved a $1.6 million bid from Thomas Construction to begin working on the flood mitigation park.

Acquiring the land, designing the park, engineering and grading has cost the city about $1.3 million.

