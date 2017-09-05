Carter County looking at starting environmental court

The committee has been looking at ways to speed up the process of getting the owners of unsightly and unsanitary properties to clean them up. As part of the effort, committee member Brad Johnson began researching the role an environmental court could make.

Johnson said his research determined an environmental court would probably meet once a month, which would mean employing a judge for 12 days a year. The cost was undetermined, Johnson said some young attorneys might be willing to take on the responsibility at a low rate of pay for the purpose of getting a judgeship on their resume.

Johnson said an environmental court could also assist the county's Sessions Court judge in conflict of interest cases and other times when needed. He said the court’s records could be handled by the county's clerk and master of Chancery Court.

County Mayor Leon Humphrey said there was a need for such a court. He said about 80 percent of his complaint calls were from citizens who wanted something done about neighboring properties that were causing property values to decline and posing a health problem.

The committee reconvened as the Building and Grounds Committee. It heard comments from Humphrey about a new joint city and county committee that was being formed to oversee the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter. The mayor said the committee should be responsible for building maintenance instead of the mayor's building and grounds budget.

Humphrey asked the committee to have the Carter County Commission to reassign the responsibility for the shelter to someone other than the mayor.

"There needs to be a clean separation," Humphrey said.

Humphrey said he has stopped spending on the shelter out of the Building and Grounds budget. Prior to his decision to step down from overseeing the shelter’s operation a few months ago, Humphrey said, "I spent a tremendous amount on the shelter."

That was the reason he made a large increase in funding request for the shelter during the past budget-setting season.

The committee unanimously approved Humphrey's request to be relieved of the funding responsibility.

The committee also heard reports on two building projects to existing buildings. Caroline Hurt, director of the Carter and Johnson County Departments of Health, said work is going well on the $1 million renovation to the Carter County Health Department. She said the floor and roof have been completed, but the floor is still covered while workers hang sheetrock and do other work. She said some funds already set aside for furniture will be used to provide outdoor recreational areas to promote healthy lifestyles, such as bike racks and walking trails. She said no additional funds would be needed.

Work has not begun on renovating the old jail. Capt. Tom Smith said there were no responses to advertisements for some projects. Smith said he will make individual calls to contractors to find bidders.