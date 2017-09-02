Economic development trip to Asia cost Johnson City taxpayers $12K

But with a payout consisting of a $50 million sports science facility, not counting possible spillover benefits, the gamble, or rather “investment,” takes on a new appearance.

Earlier this summer, Johnson City Mayor David Tomita, Commissioner Todd Fowler and City Manager Pete Peterson joined East Tennessee State University officials for a 10-day trip to Beijing and Taipei, Taiwan, where they met with investors interested in building a sports science facility in America.

“If you look at the return on investment for what we invested (in the trip), it’s something any investor would be happy to participate in,” Tomita said.

“You can sit around, do nothing and wait for things to come, or you can take the bull by the horns and go generate business. And I think that’s what we did, and we’d do it again and again.”

Through a public records request completed last week, the Johnson City Press received all expense documents charged to taxpayers related to the June 29 through July 7 trip.

In total, the three city officials spent $12,638.43 on airline economy tickets, visa services, food, snacks and travel. The Asian hosts funded the hotel expenses.

Tomita and Fowler’s expense totals were nearly identical at $4,627.88 and $4,671.76, respectively.

“We did it very economically, we did it very frugally. I can’t imagine (any expense) jumping out and being anything more than reasonable,” the mayor said.

Peterson, who traveled separately from the elected leaders and took a detour to Seattle to see family on his own expense, charged only $3,338.79 to the city.

Peterson’s total did not include food or personal reimbursed expenses, which were either not filed or excluded from the public records request.

“It’s an investment in economic development just like anything else. Even in the electronic world we’re in, people still do business face-to-face. They get to know each other and trust each other by being face-to-face,” Tomita said.

According to the documents, officials mostly ate airport food, with the occasional TGI Friday’s, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A peppered in. They also used Uber and taxis to travel to and from destinations.

In a July 30 Letter to the Editor, former Johnson City Mayor Pete Paduch criticized the trip, even going so far as calling it a “vacation.”

“You don’t just pack up and leave at taxpayers’ expense because someone has an idea,” Paduch wrote.

Tomita and Fowler both called the criticism “unfair” considering they both sacrificed the July 4 holiday with family and days they could have worked to earnestly represent Johnson City’s business interests overseas.

According to 2013 data from BCD Travel, a provider of global corporate travel management, the average cost of an international business trip is about $2,525 per person. More specifically, BCD Travel determined business trips to Beijing cost an average of $355 a day, while Taipei cost slightly more at $391 on average a day.

For perspective, BCD Travel ranked the cost of business trips to Taipei 35th and Beijing 43rd in the world, considerably cheaper than trips to Hong Kong, London or Paris.

Meanwhile, for each dollar spent on business travel, companies typically see a $2.90 profit increase and a $9.50 rise in revenue, according to Certify, an expense reporting software firm.

So what are the odds of Johnson City actually cashing in on the travel expense?

Johnson City’s involvement in the private sector affair only included the possible donation of a 30-acre plot of land on West Market Street for the investors to build the facility on.

While overseas visiting with Integration Sports President Jeff Hsu, it became clear Asian officials, as well as ETSU’s Meg and Mike Stone, wanted to move the project along a quicker timeline so they began entertaining the idea of using an existing facility, at least initially, instead of building it from the ground up.

Less than a week after their return, Hsu returned the favor and traveled to Johnson City, where he toured several existing sites.

Although a definite location has yet to be announced, Tomita said Hsu and other parties will be coming back in the fall to continue their search for the sports science research facility’s landing spot, with hopes of getting it established before the 2020 Olympics.

“We’re just looking at different options to get open quickly,” Tomita said. “It never moves as fast as you want it to, but we’re moving forward, and we’re very encouraged with what we’re hearing so far.”

