Transition Team completes recommended bylaws for Animal Shelter

The team was established earlier this month to create new guidelines and organization for the joint city and county shelter.

The quick work was a contrast to the stormy period during spring and early summer when nearly every government meeting of the county and city government degenerated into controversy over operations of the animal shelter.

On Thursday, the transition team made several tweaks to a set of bylaws written by Carter County Attorney Josh Hardin, but generally accepted the provisions he proposed. One of the most significant changes from the previous document was that the Carter County mayor no longer has direct supervision of the shelter's operations.

That answered one of the major complaints raised by the Elizabethton City Council during its budget process this year. Council members complained they had no voice in the shelter’s operation.

The transition team also resolved another controversial matter that arose during the city's budget process. In response to a request from County Mayor Leon Humprhey for a large increase in funding for the shelter, the City Council voted to cut its annual funding for the shelter to $100,000. The rationale behind the cut was that the city population was only a quarter of the county's population and city taxpayers were already paying county taxes that went toward the shelter.

The transition team did not discuss the reasons for the cuts from its traditional contribution of a 50-50 split with the county. Instead, transition team member Buford Peters, who has also been selected by the County Commission to monitor day to day operations at the shelter during the transition, assured the other team members that he will closely watch shelter expenditures and expected the amount of money needed to operate the shelter will be much less than budgeted. That should make the budget process for the shelter easier next year, Peters predicted.

Once the team went through the proposed bylaws with Hardin, Chairman Mike Barnett and Hardin discussed the future of the transition. The recommended bylaws will be presented to the City Council on Sept. 14 and to the County Commission on Sept. 18.

If things go well in both of those meetings, the transition team’s work will be competed and the new board overseeing the shelter will hold its first meeting that week.