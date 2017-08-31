Government employee union plans rally about Veterans Affairs vacancies at Johnson City's Kiwanis Park

“Our nation’s veterans deserve access to the highest quality care,” the American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release. “But with more than 49,000 vacancies nationwide at the VA, they are being deprived of the health care they’ve earned and prefer.

“Current staffing levels are creating risks to patient safety and a hazardous work environment to the working people at the VA. To raise awareness of the dangerously low staffing levels, AFGE is holding a rally to demand the Department of Veterans’ Affairs fills all VA vacancies immediately.”

The rally is set for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in Kiwanis Park at the corner of Veterans Way and West Market Street.

AFGE officers, veterans, James H. Quillen VA Health Care System employees, members of AFGE Local 1687 and community members are expected to attend.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union, representing 700,000 workers in the federal government and the government of the District of Columbia, including 250,000 at the Department of Veterans Affairs.