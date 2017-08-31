Elizabethton gets public input on road and street plan

Jon Hartman, director of planning and development for Elizabethton, displayed several maps, charts and illustrations to show the areas where the city may be improve streets and highways.

As shown by the displays, there are three major projects being proposed for the near future. Those include a 4-foot widening of both shoulders of the Milligan Highway and improvements to Southside Road, including connections to U.S. Highway 19E and Mary Patton Highway.

The master plan also has pedestrians and bicyclists in mind. The Soutside Road improvements would have sidewalks on both sides of the broader shoulders of the road.

An even more spectacular plan for pedestrians and bicyclists would be an extension of the Overmountain Victory Trail. That section would not connect to the federal Overmountain Victory Trail in the near future, but Hartman said it is being proposed because it is an area where major development could begin.

The area is along the Mary Patton Highway but with a wide buffer from the road, similar to the way the Tweetsie Trail follows West Elk Avenue, Hartman said.