Elizabethton seeking opinions, comments for thoroughfare plan

Jon Hartman, director of planning and community development for the city, said a proposed rewrite of the city's Major Road and Thoroughfare Plan will be available for citizens to examine and comment on this afternoon and evening.

The proposed plan will be available for viewing and comments today in the meeting room at the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, 201 N. Sycamore St. from 4-6:30 p.m.

Hartman said the plan dates from the 1980s, so there is definitely a need for revisions.

The meeting will be informal and there will be no presentation. Hartman said all the maps used in the plan will be available for view.

"We will be available for two hours, so stop by for five minutes or 35 minutes, review the information available, and give your feedback on our Major Road Plan," the city's website said.

Hartman said the meeting will be similar to the public meetings held by the Tennessee Department of Transportation before finalizing plans on new road projects.

Once the public input has been gathered in the public meeting, the city staff will study the comments made at the meeting, then decide whether any final changes should be made to the master plan.