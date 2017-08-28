Unicoi County Commission approves $2.6838 property tax rate, 2017-2018 budget

The majority consisted of Kenneth Garland, Jason Harris, Bridget Peters, Marie Rice, Glen White, Todd Wilcox and Glen Wilson. They were opposed by John Mosley and Loren Thomas, who sought a lower tax.

The majority approved the county's property tax rate at $2.6838, instead of the state certified rate of $2.6282. The state certified tax rate is a rate figured by the Tennessee Comptroller's Office to generate the same amount of revenue as the rate before a property reappraisal.

Mosley and Thomas argued that even though the $2.6838 rate was familiar because it was the same rate as property tax payers paid this year, it was really a 5-cent increase because of the recent property reassessment.

When Thomas argued that using the same rate as last year would mean most property taxpayers would pay more, Wilson argued that many property owners saw their assessment go down. He also said if a person's reassessment was too high, that property owner could go to the Equalization Board.

Mosley and Thomas said after the meeting that they also voted against the budget because of the higher property tax rate. "It was just a backdoor tax increase," Thomas said.

In passing the new budget, Chairwoman Rice took time to comment on the county's finances. The county's budget is $7.3 million. She said the school budget stands at $21 million.

"The county's in pretty sound financial shape," Rice said. "I would like to thank the officeholders or their efforts. ... We had a clean audit this year."

She said the County Commission has worked hard to bring the undesignated fund balance up to $1.1 million.

Rice said county employees received an $800 bonus and some received pay raises.

In other budget matters, the commission approved budget amendments of $29,318 for the sheriff's department, $6,600 for the register of deeds and $4,471 for the health department. Garland was the only commissioner to vote against the amendments.

Garland objected because he said the sheriff's amendment would allow him to purchase a cruiser, something that had been denied during the budget process.

Garland asked where the funds would come from and was told it would have to come from the fund balance.

Other commissioners told Garlandthe sheriff had sold old equipment and the proceeds from those sales had been put in the general fund. Garland argued the items had originally been purchased by taxpayer money.