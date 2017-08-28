Erwin board finalizes budget, property tax increase; Morgan Insulation buildings coming down

Following suit, the mayor and aldermen likewise cast their unanimous votes on the budget and on the $1.447 cent property tax rate without discussion.

The new tax rate compares to an adjusted rate of $1.397 per $100 of assessed property value recommended by the state Board of Equalization based on this year’s re-evaluation of Unicoi County property values, and to $1.41 per $100 of assessed value paid by Erwin landowners in 2016.

The $6.7-million budget combines $63,800 in new revenues generated by the property tax increase with $170,000 in debt-refinancing savings, $50,000 diverted from the town’s undesignated funds and several thousand dollars in new utility revenues to provide a 3 percent pay increase for town employees, three new police cars, a multi-use public works dump truck and new firefighting equipment.

The budget expenditures also include approximately $200,000 in matching funding for a $2.2 million grant-funded capital project, including the demolition and shovel-ready site preparation of the the town-owned Morgan Insulation industrial site.

Demolition at the Morgan property began last week with removal of metal buildings sold by the town at the online auction site govdeals.com. Town recorder Glenn Rosenoff said the auction generated about $24,000 in revenues for the town and will also save on the cost of the remaining demolition to be put out for bid in September.

In other business Monday, the board approved a series of zoning ordinance amendments and a comprehensive sign ordinance that brings the town codes into closer alignment with state regulations; and street closings for the second annual Erwin Elephant Revival festivities set for Sept. 22 and 23.

The Sept. 22 closing of Gay Street from Main Avenue to Church Street was approved for a fundraising luau at The Bramble and the Sept. 23 street closing was approved for a Mary Glo Party for children with busker entertainment along Main Avenue between Tucker and Love streets,

The RISE Erwin young professionals group launched the Elephant Revival last year to benefit for The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald in commemoration of the 1916 hanging of Mary the circus elephant in a railroad yard in Erwin.

Immediately following Monday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the Erwin Beverage Board approved the sale of alcohol by three licensed distributors inside a closed area at the Sept. 22 luau.

RISE Erwin President Jamie Rice, who also serves as a communications specialist for town, told the beverage board that as a nonprofit organization, the group was also granted a temporary permit from the Tennessee Board of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for alcohol sales at the ticketed luau dinner.

