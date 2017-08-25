Humphrey explains recent comments to election commission

Humphrey had expressed his criticism on Monday night after the Carter County Commission had defeated a resolution to downsize the number of its numbers from 24 to 16. Humphrey took the floor immediately after the resolution was defeated to introduce a plan to redistrict the county in 2018.

The mayor said that during the last redistricting of the county in 2011, the committee that was established to make the changes did so by moving only one line between the 1st Commission District and the 3rd District. That brought the county's range between the most populous district and least populous district to within 8 percent of the statistical ideal. That was within the national standard established by the U.S. Supreme Court, which is 10 percent.

But just because the county's 2011 redistricting met national standards, Humphrey at Monday's County Commission meeting and again at Friday's Election Commission meeting said the county could have done a better job of reducing the range between the smallest and largest districts.

As an example, Humphrey said he lives in the 3rd District, which has 1,618 more people than the 8th District, according to the 2010 U.S. Census. He said if the 2011 redistricting committee had taken more time and changed more district lines, the range between the most populous and least populous district might have been reduced to 4 percent or less.

Tracy Harris, administrator of elections for Carter County, said it was not always easy to reduce the range in different districts. She pointed out that the 8th District is completely inside the city of Elizabethton and the district is densely populated. She said the 3rd District has a lot of rural areas and is less densely populated. She said that makes it easier to make adjustments in the 3rd than in the 8th.

The Tennessee Constitution requires that every county in the state go through a redistricting process each decennial census has been published. Humphrey did not hold out hope that the county might go through a redistricting in 2018. On Nov. 17, candidates may start picking up petitions for the May primary. He said the redistricting might have been accomplished if work had begun right now, but because the County Commission voted to defer action until it had time to study the documents Humphrey presented to them on Monday, he said that window may have been closed. The County Commission does not meet again until Sept. 18, giving a new committee less than 60 days to do its work.

Election Commission Vice Chairman Paul Souder said he wanted the public to understand that the Election Commission "has nothing to do with the Census and nothing to do with redistricting." He went on to say the election commission also has no decision in downsizing the County Commission. "Our obligation is to notify the voters," Souder said of the redistricting and reapportionment decisions.

As an example, Souder said he had objected to the creation of a new precinct for the National Guard Armory back in 2011, but his objection did not stop it from being drawn. He said it is a small precinct in which only about 40 people usually vote. That precinct was brought about by actions of the General Assembly when it was drawing state senatorial boundaries.

In other matters, Humphrey told the election commissioners that on Thursday he received information that the state comptroller's office had approved the county primary for May 1. Both Republican and Democrat parties in the county called for a primary next year.