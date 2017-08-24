Carter Commission approves grant application for Matheson property; rejects reducing commissioners

The downsizing motion was defeated by a vote of 14-10. Shortly after the proposal was defeated, Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey passed out literature about redistricting the county to improve equal representation.

Action on such a plan was deferred until September in order to give commissioners time to read the literature presented by Humphrey. The motion to defer was approved by a 13-11 vote.

In other matters, the commissioners heard from Mitch Miller of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, and Susan Robinson, Carter County's economic development director, about possible grants for economic development in the county.

Robinson said the county's only property that has been identified for immediate development is the Matheson Property on U.S. Highway 19E. Miller and Robinson said a grant that could be as much as $1 million could be available to assist in preparing the property for market.

Humphrey said areas of the property that needed correction before the property was marketable included filling in some pits that had been constructed in the floor as part of a former industrial operation.

The proposed grant would require a 5 percent local match, which would mean the county would have to pay up to $50,000 from its general fund. Humphrey said that would be a great deal for the county and the money could eventually be returned once the property was sold to a manufacturer.

Several commissioners noted that Humphrey had been against investing money in the Matheson site earlier in the year when Carter County Tomorrow had proposed providing funds for an environmental survey of the industrial site. At that time, Humphrey said the county should not be investing public funds into privately held property.

In the current case, the county would obtain a portion of the property for its investment.

In other matters, the County Commission also honored the late Landon Pritchard for his almost 50 years of service to the county as a constable. At the time of his death, Pritchard was the longest-serving constable in Tennessee.

Pritchard's widow, Betty, accepted a plaque from the commission in his honor.

"I have seen him get up many a night at one or two in the morning" to go on duty at an emergency in Stoney Creek, Betty Pritchard said. She said he always listened to the police scanner and was always ready to provide assistance.

Others honored by the commission on Monday included Ken Potter for his long law enforcement career, which included serving as chief deputy under Sheriff Paul Peters and as chief of police in Watauga and Bluff City. He also served in the Unicoi County Sheriff's Department under Kent Harris.

Richard "Jarfly" Dugger was also recognized for his many years and thousands of hours of coaching girls in Carter County to become outstanding softball pitchers. Many of the girls he coached received athletic scholarships at prestigious universities and colleges and are today lawyers, medical personnel and businesswomen.