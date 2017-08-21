Elizabethton City of Elizabethton to work on East Second Street and Academy Street Johnson City Press • Updated Today at 5:57 PM The city of Elizabethton will be working at East Second Street and Academy Street starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 10 p.m. Because of this, residents living in the area from Highway 19-E west to South Riverside Drive and Sixth Street north to Broad Street may experience low pressure or no water. Work will continue through the night until the repair is complete. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.