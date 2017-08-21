Carter County Commission decides not to downsize

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey supported the resolution, and responded to the resolution's defeat by proposing the commission appoint a redistricting committee to redraw the county's election districts.

Before a debate began on Humphrey's proposal, Commissioner Mike Hill moved that the matter be placed on the September agenda so that commissioners would have the chance to study the documents Humphrey presented to each commissioner. Hill's motion was approved by a vote of 13-11.

The effort to downsize the commission has been led by Commissioner Randall Jenkins. Since he was first elected to the Commission three years ago, Jenkins has championed downsizing, arguing that the people were in favor of having a smaller legislative body.

Jenkins is chairman of the Rules and Bylaws Committee; during the Aug. 1 meeting, the committee voted 7-1 to recommend the downsizing resolution to the Commission.

One of the factors that may have hurt the passage of the resolution was an evaluation by County Attorney Josh Hardin that the County Commission did not have the authority to do what it was doing in the downsizing resolution.

While a county may always redistrict or realign the county in order to improve the equal representation requirement of the Constitution, Hardin said Jenkins' resolution did not do that. Hardin said all it did was reduce the number of commissioners coming from each of the county's eight districts from three to two. That did not have any impact one way or the other on equal representation.

Hardin was asked about the mayor's proposal to redistrict and said the county clearly has the authority under the law to redistrict if it improves the equal representation of the districts.

Another concern about downsizing was raised by commissioners L.C. Tester and Buford Peters. Both said the smaller communities in the districts would be hurt by removing a commissioner from each district. Peters said in Stoney Creek, most of the population is in the Hunter precinct, and most of those elected to the commission come from Hunter. He said drawing it down to two commissioners per district would make it even less likely that one of the smaller communities would elect a commissioner from their community.